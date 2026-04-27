Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' nears 180cr worldwide after 100cr milestone

'Bhooth Bangla' nears 135cr India

By Day 10, the movie collected nearly ₹135 crore in India (₹113.4 crore net) and over ₹44 crore overseas. Its first week wrapped up at over ₹84 crore, with strong weekend numbers after that.

Bhooth Bangla also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Paresh Rawal, and marks the final performance of late actor Asrani, a detail fans are cherishing.