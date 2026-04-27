Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' nears 180cr worldwide after 100cr milestone
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla is on its way to ₹180 crore, after hitting the ₹100 crore milestone worldwide in just four days since its April 17, 2026 release.
The film's throwback vibes and supernatural twist have kept audiences coming, even with mixed reviews.
'Bhooth Bangla' nears 135cr India
By Day 10, the movie collected nearly ₹135 crore in India (₹113.4 crore net) and over ₹44 crore overseas. Its first week wrapped up at over ₹84 crore, with strong weekend numbers after that.
Bhooth Bangla also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Paresh Rawal, and marks the final performance of late actor Asrani, a detail fans are cherishing.