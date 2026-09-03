'Vibe': Kunal Kemmu reveals how Sharmila Tagore came on board
What's the story
Kunal Kemmu, who made his directorial debut with Madgaon Express, is returning to the director's chair with Vibe. The film also marks his first production venture. At the trailer launch event for Vibe on Wednesday, he spoke about the experience of directing his mother-in-law, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. He revealed that her participation in the movie was a "shot in the dark."
Unexpected agreement
How Tagore reacted to Kemmu's request
Kemmu approached Tagore with a cameo role in Vibe, unsure of her response.
He shared, "With Sharmila ji, it was a shot in the dark. I asked her if there was this part, it was a cameo, and if she would play that part."
"She asked me for the synopsis of the film. Then I told her the synopsis, and she said that was just a trick question: 'I was anyways going to do it.' She was gracious enough."
Personal milestone
Kemmu expressed pride in working with Tagore
Kemmu expressed his pride at being able to direct Tagore. He said, "I am very happy, and I am very proud that I could call 'action' and 'cut' on a legend like her."
The film also stars Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Yashpal Sharma, and Vanshika Dhir.
Film details
Here's everything to know about 'Vibe'
The official synopsis of Vibe reads, "Two hapless friends who can barely manage their own lives accidentally stumble upon a terrorist plot and suddenly find themselves responsible for saving the nation despite being completely unprepared for the task."
Speaking about the film, Kemmu said in a statement, "It's a film packed with chases, danger, confusion...and a lot of bad decisions, which is probably a pretty accurate description of why I enjoyed making it so much."
Vibe releases on September 18.