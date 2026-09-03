'Vibe': Kunal Kemmu reveals how Sharmila Tagore came on board

Kemmu approached Tagore with a cameo role in Vibe, unsure of her response.

He shared, "With Sharmila ji, it was a shot in the dark. I asked her if there was this part, it was a cameo, and if she would play that part."

"She asked me for the synopsis of the film. Then I told her the synopsis, and she said that was just a trick question: 'I was anyways going to do it.' She was gracious enough."