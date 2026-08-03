Kundra posts goofy video promoting 'The Great Punjab Robbery'
Entertainment
Raj Kundra just dropped a funny video on social media, poking fun at all the rumors swirling around him.
While promoting his upcoming Punjabi movie, The Great Punjab Robbery, he showed off some goofy faces in a casual outfit: white T-shirt, blue jeans, and a white turban.
Kundra film hits screens August 7
Kundra kept things light with his caption: "When I hear rumors about me, I don't deny them because they're way more interesting than my actual life!!" Fans loved the playful vibe.
His new action film hits screens worldwide on August 7, 2026, and features Payal Rajput and Garvita Sadhwani.
Besides movies, Kundra also appeared on reality TV in the Indian adaptation of The Traitors with Karan Johar as host.