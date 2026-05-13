'Kyun Mazaa Aa Raha Hai' teases Deol's vulnerability in 'Bandar'

Fans praise 'Bandar' teaser's moody chemistry

Fans are loving the chemistry and moody feel of the teaser, saying it's a surprising shift from the film's earlier explosive promos.

The song brings out both romance and emotional danger in Deol's character, with Mishra's music adding extra depth.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap and starring Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, and Deol, Bandar tackles fame and emotional collapse. It hits theaters worldwide on June 5, 2026.