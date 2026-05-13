'Kyun Mazaa Aa Raha Hai' teases Deol's vulnerability in 'Bandar'
The first song teaser from Bandar, Kyun Mazaa Aa Raha Hai, just dropped, and it's got everyone talking.
Sung and composed by Vishal Mishra, the track dives into haunting romance and self-destructive vibes, showing a more vulnerable side of Bobby Deol's retro rock star character.
All this unfolds against a messy backdrop of scandals and chaos.
Fans praise 'Bandar' teaser's moody chemistry
Fans are loving the chemistry and moody feel of the teaser, saying it's a surprising shift from the film's earlier explosive promos.
The song brings out both romance and emotional danger in Deol's character, with Mishra's music adding extra depth.
Directed by Anurag Kashyap and starring Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, and Deol, Bandar tackles fame and emotional collapse. It hits theaters worldwide on June 5, 2026.