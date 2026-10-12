'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' ends October 20
Entertainment
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is coming to an end on October 20, after a 15-month run on air.
The rebooted family drama, starring Amar Upadhyay and Smriti Irani, got an extension earlier this year, but the cast knew it wouldn't last forever.
As Upadhyay put it, "We were prepared that it would close at one point."
Kapoor revived 'Kyunki' for 167 episodes
Brought back by Ektaa R Kapoor in July 2025 for what was meant to be 167 episodes, the show quickly became a fan favorite again.
Upadhyay returned as Mihir Virani and called the experience bittersweet, adding, "All good things come to an end."
Even after all these years, Kyunki proved it still had loyal viewers.