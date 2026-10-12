'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' ends October 20

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is coming to an end on October 20, after a 15-month run on air.

The rebooted family drama, starring Amar Upadhyay and Smriti Irani, got an extension earlier this year, but the cast knew it wouldn't last forever.

As Upadhyay put it, "We were prepared that it would close at one point."