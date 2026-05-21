'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' Tulsi addresses panic
Entertainment
In the latest Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 episode, Tulsi is set on fixing family drama after Nandini has a panic attack after loud firecrackers from a nearby wedding procession, while Rio reminds her too much of Ansh.
The story focuses on how these emotional moments and tangled relationships shape the family.
Tulsi urges Karan reveal Rio's truth
Tulsi urges Karan to tell everyone Rio's truth, hoping honesty will bring peace at home.
Meanwhile, Dev pressures Saloni about having a boy, showing how old expectations still cause stress.
Ritik tries to comfort Munni but won't let her join him for a visit, wanting to keep her safe.