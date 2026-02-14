'Lahore 1947' might get new title: Sunny Deol

This movie is packed with creative heavyweights—Aamir Khan producing, AR Rahman on music with Javed Akhtar's lyrics, and top-notch crew like Santosh Sivan behind the camera.

Preity Zinta called it "the toughest film I have worked on," highlighting the team's passion.

Plus, Aamir revealed it was Dharmendra's favorite script—a sweet nod to Bollywood legacy.