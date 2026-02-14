'Lahore 1947' might get new title: Sunny Deol
Entertainment
Sunny Deol just shared that his much-awaited period drama, Lahore 1947, might get a new name before its release on August 13, 2026.
Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, the film features Preity Zinta, alongside Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal.
Aamir Khan producing, AR Rahman on music
This movie is packed with creative heavyweights—Aamir Khan producing, AR Rahman on music with Javed Akhtar's lyrics, and top-notch crew like Santosh Sivan behind the camera.
Preity Zinta called it "the toughest film I have worked on," highlighting the team's passion.
Plus, Aamir revealed it was Dharmendra's favorite script—a sweet nod to Bollywood legacy.