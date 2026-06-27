Lakhani invited to Oscars Academy over 40 years after Athaiya
Big news for Indian cinema: Eka Lakhani, the creative mind behind costumes in movies like Ponniyin Selvan and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has been invited to join the Academy that runs the Oscars.
This is a huge nod not just to her talent, but also to India's growing presence in global film circles.
Her invitation comes more than 40 years after Bhanu Athaiya became the first Indian Oscar winner.
Lakhani joins peers Bhardwaj and Khan
Lakhani joins a select group of Indians in the Academy, alongside names like Vishal Bhardwaj and Farah Khan (production expert).
A London College of Fashion grad, she has styled stars like Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar.
On getting the invite, she said, "I've been a lifelong fan of cinema and as a costume designer from India, this invitation feels incredibly special. More than a decade on film sets has only deepened my love for storytelling. It's an honor to join a community of artists I've admired for years, and it's a privilege to contribute to the Academy's process while continuing to discover and celebrate the very best of world cinema."
It is a proud moment for her, and for anyone rooting for more Indian voices at the top of world cinema.