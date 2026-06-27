Lakhani invited to Oscars Academy over 40 years after Athaiya

Lakhani joins peers Bhardwaj and Khan

Lakhani joins a select group of Indians in the Academy, alongside names like Vishal Bhardwaj and Farah Khan (production expert).

A London College of Fashion grad, she has styled stars like Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar.

On getting the invite, she said, "I've been a lifelong fan of cinema and as a costume designer from India, this invitation feels incredibly special. More than a decade on film sets has only deepened my love for storytelling. It's an honor to join a community of artists I've admired for years, and it's a privilege to contribute to the Academy's process while continuing to discover and celebrate the very best of world cinema."

It is a proud moment for her, and for anyone rooting for more Indian voices at the top of world cinema.