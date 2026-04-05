'Chand Mera Dil': Ananya-Lakshya share warm embrace in new poster

Dharma Productions has unveiled a new poster for its upcoming romantic drama, Chand Mera Dil. The film stars Ananya Panday and Lakshya and is reportedly set to be released on May 22, 2026. Karan Johar shared the poster on Instagram, featuring Panday and Lakshya walking down a street with Lakshya's arm around Panday's waist. Vivek Soni has directed the movie.

Teaser details Surprise coming for fans on Monday Johar's caption for the poster read, "Pyaar ka koi fixed route nahi hota...bas thoda paagal hona padta hai! See you tomorrow at 11:00am to meet our Aarav & Chandni!" He also teased a surprise for fans, promising to introduce the central characters on Monday at 11:00am. This has led to speculation among fans about whether Johar will officially announce the film's release date or drop its teaser.

Film announcement The film was initially set for a 2025 release In November 2024, Johar announced Chand Mera Dil by sharing love-filled posters featuring Panday and Lakshya. He wrote, "We have two chands ready to bring an intense & passionate love story like no other! Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai." The film was initially slated for a 2025 release, but was postponed.

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