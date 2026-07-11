'Lalkaara': Aamir Khan teams up with Excel Entertainment, 'Dangal' writer
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is all set to reunite with Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker for a new film titled Lalkaara. The movie, which will reportedly be an "intense sports drama," is based on the iconic 1952 Test series between India and Pakistan. Piyush Gupta and Neeraj Singh, known for their work on Dangal and Nil Battey Sannata, respectively, are writing the script.
Film details
'The script...is said to be an intense sports drama'
A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Lalkaara is not a biopic but based on the iconic 1952 Test series between India and Pakistan." "The script...is said to be an intense sports drama which explores the theme of rivalry, friendship, partition, and nationalism." The source added, "Lalkaara will be produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment." "Interestingly, Rajkumar Hirani has also come on board but only as a producer."
Production background
Khan's history with Akhtar and Hirani
The insider said, "Aamir shares a strong association with both Farhan Akhtar and Rajkumar Hirani." "His very next film after Lagaan was Dil Chahta Hai (2001), directed by Farhan Akhtar, which went on to attain cult status." "With Rajkumar Hirani, Aamir delivered two historic blockbusters - 3 Idiots (2009) and PK (2014)." A few days ago, the outlet reported that in 2019, Fox Star Studios was supposed to produce the film, while Hirani was offered the chance to direct it.
Film schedule
What's happening with '3 Idiots' sequel?
Meanwhile, Khan is also committed to Hirani's next directorial venture, a sequel to 3 Idiots. However, the scripting of that film is still in progress. Sources say that Khan chose to work on Lalkaara first, as Gupta and Singh's script has been ready for some time now.