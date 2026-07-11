'Lalkaara': Aamir Khan teams up with Excel Entertainment, 'Dangal' writer

Production background

Khan's history with Akhtar and Hirani

The insider said, "Aamir shares a strong association with both Farhan Akhtar and Rajkumar Hirani." "His very next film after Lagaan was Dil Chahta Hai (2001), directed by Farhan Akhtar, which went on to attain cult status." "With Rajkumar Hirani, Aamir delivered two historic blockbusters - 3 Idiots (2009) and PK (2014)." A few days ago, the outlet reported that in 2019, Fox Star Studios was supposed to produce the film, while Hirani was offered the chance to direct it.