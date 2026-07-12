Cheating case filed against actor Arya over ₹1.8cr unpaid dues
What's the story
Tamil actor Arya has reportedly landed in legal trouble after a camera equipment rental company filed a complaint against him. The complaint, lodged at the Jubilee Hills Police Station in Hyderabad, alleges that the makers of Arya-starrer Ananthan Kaadu failed to pay outstanding dues of ₹1.8 crore despite repeated assurances. The complainant has also accused Arya and others of criminal intimidation over payment demands.
Complaint details
Rental company claims it provided high-end equipment for 'Ananthan Kaadu'
The rental company claims that Arya, producer Vinod, and representatives of the Ananthan Kaadu production rented high-end digital cameras, lighting units, and other filmmaking equipment. The firm alleges it transported the equipment to Kerala at its own cost and provided technical support during the shoot. The total bill was around ₹2.12 crore, and over ₹1.8 crore remains unpaid, according to the complainant.
Payment assurance
Production team was aware of outstanding dues: Complainant
The complainant added that the makers were aware of the outstanding dues and had assured that they would be cleared before the release. However, despite several reminders via letters, phone calls, and WhatsApp messages, the payment was allegedly never made. The dispute escalated when the rental company's manager was reportedly threatened for demanding payment.
Ongoing probe
Investigation underway
In light of these allegations, the Jubilee Hills Police have registered a criminal case against Arya, Vinod, and the production team member on charges including cheating and criminal intimidation. An investigation is currently underway to verify these claims. Ananthan Kaadu was directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar and written by Murali Gopy. It also starred Regina Cassandra, Nikhila Vimal, Sunil, Indrans, and Dev Mohan. It was released in June 2026.