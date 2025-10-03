Taylor Swift's 12th album, 'Life of a Showgirl' out now!

Taylor Swift has released her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl . The album was announced during her August appearance on the New Heights podcast, hosted by her fiancé Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason. Swift shared that she worked on this album while touring Europe for The Eras Tour.

Album inspiration The album features 12 tracks Swift revealed on the podcast, "I would be playing shows. I'd do, like, three shows in a row. I'd have three days off." "I'd fly to Sweden, go back to the tour, and actually...working on this: I was physically exhausted at this point in the tour but I was so mentally stimulated and so excited to be creating." The album features 12 tracks with a feature from Sabrina Carpenter on the title track.

Personal milestones Swift announced her engagement to Kelce in late August In late August, Swift announced her engagement to Kelce after two years of dating. The couple shared the news on social media with a post that read, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." To celebrate the release of The Life of a Showgirl, Swift is hosting The Official Release Party of a Showgirl at AMC Theaters from October 3-5.