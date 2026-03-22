'Lion of Hindi cinema': Ayushmann Khurrana on 'Dhurandhar' success
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh is making waves with his latest film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
Ayushmann Khurrana shared on social media, calling Singh the "lion" of Hindi cinema and praising director Aditya Dhar's vision.
The movie has been trending big time, raking in over ₹339 crore in India and crossing ₹500 crore worldwide within just three days.
Numbers game and more
Khurrana praised Singh's performance highly and even gave a shoutout to the star-studded cast: think Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and more.
Box office numbers are wild: Dhurandhar broke records with ₹43 crore from previews alone. It has been described as a historic, fast box-office start.