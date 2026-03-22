'Lion of Hindi cinema': Ayushmann Khurrana on 'Dhurandhar' success Entertainment Mar 22, 2026

Ranveer Singh is making waves with his latest film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Ayushmann Khurrana shared on social media, calling Singh the "lion" of Hindi cinema and praising director Aditya Dhar's vision.

The movie has been trending big time, raking in over ₹339 crore in India and crossing ₹500 crore worldwide within just three days.