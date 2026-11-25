Lionsgate Play to debut AI-led 'Eklavya' starring Yug R.Ai
Lionsgate Play is releasing its first AI-led original series, Eklavya, in 2027, and the lead star isn't human but an AI called Yug R.Ai.
The show gives a fresh spin to the Mahabharata's story of Eklavya, a young archer who teaches himself after being denied formal lessons.
Directed by Vibhu Puri, it'll stream on Tiger TV inside the Lionsgate Play app.
Lionsgate Play partners with Google Cloud
Eklavya comes from a partnership between Lionsgate Play and Google Cloud, blending AI technology with classic storytelling.
As founder and CEO Rohit Jain puts it, Jain said AI was opening new possibilities for storytellers but stressed that technology alone could not create compelling screen content.
The first season will have eight episodes and could grow into a multi-season saga.
Tiger TV exclusive across Indian languages
The series will be available in several languages to reach viewers all over India and beyond, especially Punjabi and South Asian audiences.
You'll find it exclusively on Tiger TV, which focuses on Hindi and Punjabi content.