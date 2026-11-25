Lionsgate Play is releasing its first AI-led original series, Eklavya, in 2027, and the lead star isn't human but an AI called Yug R.Ai.

The show gives a fresh spin to the Mahabharata's story of Eklavya, a young archer who teaches himself after being denied formal lessons.

Directed by Vibhu Puri, it'll stream on Tiger TV inside the Lionsgate Play app.