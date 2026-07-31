Lively and Reynolds showed $124,000 Hermes bags in New York
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds just made a casual New York City outing look seriously stylish, showing off coordinating Hermes bags worth more than $124,000 together.
Lively rocked a magenta suede Hermes that appeared to be a size 25, while Reynolds went for a larger Togo leather Birkin that appeared to be a size 50.
Their bag choices definitely caught some attention, and maybe inspired a few wishlists.
Lively and Reynolds keep family private
A similar style to Lively's magenta bag is valued at $68,000 for resale, and Reynolds carried what appeared to be a Birkin, a model priced at $56,800 for resale.
Despite their star status (and wild accessories), the couple keeps their family life pretty private. Married for more than 13 years with four kids, they share sweet moments online, like Lively's heartfelt Father's Day post for Reynolds, but mostly stay low-key about their home life.