Lively and Reynolds showed $124,000 Hermes bags in New York

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds just made a casual New York City outing look seriously stylish, showing off coordinating Hermes bags worth more than $124,000 together.

Lively rocked a magenta suede Hermes that appeared to be a size 25, while Reynolds went for a larger Togo leather Birkin that appeared to be a size 50.

Their bag choices definitely caught some attention, and maybe inspired a few wishlists.