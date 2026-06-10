'Lock Upp 2': Farah-Riteish land behind bars in new promo

By Isha Sharma 12:51 pm Jun 10, 202612:51 pm

What's the story

Netflix has dropped the first teaser of its upcoming reality show Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa on Wednesday. The short clip features filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and actor Riteish Deshmukh in a mysterious prison setting. Both stars are introduced as prisoners before they meet each other face-to-face. The promo starts mysteriously with both exchanging intense looks but ends on a light-hearted note with smirks and a "To Be Continued" message.