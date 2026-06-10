'Lock Upp 2': Farah-Riteish land behind bars in new promo
What's the story
Netflix has dropped the first teaser of its upcoming reality show Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa on Wednesday. The short clip features filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and actor Riteish Deshmukh in a mysterious prison setting. Both stars are introduced as prisoners before they meet each other face-to-face. The promo starts mysteriously with both exchanging intense looks but ends on a light-hearted note with smirks and a "To Be Continued" message.
Uncertainty
More about the upcoming reality show
The details of Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa's format and contestants currently remain a mystery. It is yet to be confirmed if Khan and Deshmukh will have significant roles in the reality show or if they are just part of the promotional material. The show is set to premiere on June 27.
Expectations
Season 1 of 'Lock Upp' was a massive hit
The second season of Lock Upp comes with high expectations after the first edition's success in 2022. Hosted by Kangana Ranaut, this reality show became one of the most popular shows of the year with its unique prison-themed format. Comedian Munawar Faruqui won the inaugural season, while contestants such as Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora, Poonam Pandey, and Shivam Sharma also garnered popularity.
Industry ties
Deshmukh and Khan's long-standing association
Khan and Deshmukh share a long-standing association in the film industry. Deshmukh is especially close to filmmaker Sajid Khan, Khan's brother, and has appeared in many of his films, including Heyy Babyy, Housefull, Housefull 2, and Humshakals. The actor was last seen in Raja Shivaji.