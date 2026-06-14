Sunita Ahuja, Shilpa Shinde: Meet 'Lock Upp' S02 contestants
What's the story
The second season of the Ektaa Kapoor-backed digital captive reality show Lock Upp is set to premiere on Netflix on June 27. The first season premiered in 2022 on Alt Balaji and was hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Munawar Faruqui won the inaugural edition. Now, ahead of its premiere, several names have been confirmed as contestants for this season.
Contestant list
Shilpa Shinde, Shivangi Joshi confirmed for 'Lock Upp' S02
This season will feature 14 celebrities who will fight for survival and reveal their deepest secrets. Among the confirmed contestants are Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja, TV actor Shivangi Joshi, and actor Shilpa Shinde, according to SCREEN. The latter was recently in the news for confessing to filing false sexual harassment charges against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli.
Celebrity speculation
Ram Kapoor likely to participate in 'Lock Upp' S02
In the Lock Upp S02 promo, host Farah Khan teased that a celebrity who recently underwent a major weight loss would be part of the show. This led to speculation about actor Ram Kapoor's possible participation in the reality series. Influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, who recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show, is also reportedly being considered for the show.
Additional names
Expect former 'Bigg Boss' participants
Other rumored contestants for Lock Upp S02 include Splitsvilla participants Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Choudhary, as well as former Bigg Boss contestants Priyank Sharma, Vikas Gupta, Rashami Desai, Puneet Superstar, Archana Gautam, Urvashi Dholakia, Pranit More, and Asim Riaz. Kusha Kapila and Harshad Chopra might be seen, too. The final list of 14 contestants will be revealed on the show's premiere.
Streaming details
Everything else you need to know about 'Lock Upp' S02
Lock Upp S02 will stream on Netflix from Saturday to Wednesday at 8:00pm for six weeks. The theme for this season is Sach Ya Sazaa, and the show promises to be a reflection of contemporary times with its unique format. Khan and Riteish Deshmukh will host the upcoming season.