It will stream on Netflix

Sunita Ahuja, Shilpa Shinde: Meet 'Lock Upp' S02 contestants

By Isha Sharma 12:57 pm Jun 14, 202612:57 pm

What's the story

The second season of the Ektaa Kapoor-backed digital captive reality show Lock Upp is set to premiere on Netflix on June 27. The first season premiered in 2022 on Alt Balaji and was hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Munawar Faruqui won the inaugural edition. Now, ahead of its premiere, several names have been confirmed as contestants for this season.