When, where to watch second season of 'Lock Upp'
What's the story
Netflix has announced the return of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa for its second season. The show, which became a global sensation during its first run, will once again open its doors to a new group of contestants. The format, which emphasized confessions and confrontations among inmates, is expected to return in this season too. Notably, MX Player had streamed the inaugural Lock Upp, but it was rebranded when it moved to Netflix.
Season 1 success
Show's 1st season generated over 5 billion views
The first season of Lock Upp was a massive hit, with its most talked-about moments reportedly racking up over five billion views.
The show encouraged celebrity contestants to face their truths and challenge the perceptions that had been associated with them for a long time.
Also, the participants had to use their secrets to save themselves in this jail house.
Show creators' views
Monika Shergill, Ektaa Kapoor on show's success
Monika Shergill, VP-Content at Netflix India, said the show became "appointment viewing overnight."
She added that it was a space where celebrities spoke about topics they rarely do.
Ektaa Kapoor, Joint Managing Director of Balaji Telefilms and creator of Lock Upp, said the return of the show is exciting as it will take audiences back into a world they know but with new stories and personalities.
Winner's path
Shreya Kalra was the winner of 'Lock Upp'
The announcement comes after a dramatic conclusion to the latest season on Netflix, where social media influencer Shreya Kalra emerged as the winner.
Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh announced her victory in the grand finale, with Shivangi Joshi finishing as the first runner-up.
Ram Kapoor, Yogesh Rawat, and Shilpa Shinde completed the top five.
As per reports, Khan and Deshmukh will be returning to their hosting duties in the second season, set to premiere most likely in December or January.