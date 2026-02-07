'Lokah 2' is officially on the way!

Cast and crew of 'Lokah Chapter 2'

This sequel brings Tovino Thomas front and center as Chathan (after his cameo last time), with Dulquer Salmaan producing and returning as Charlie.

Mammootty lent his voice to Moothon in Chapter 1.

With the first film earning over ₹300 crore and praised for its Kerala-inspired superhero world, fans are excited to see how the franchise expands its mythology—and whether it can top the original's buzz.