'Long Years Ago' wraps Mumbai shoot, eyes mid-2027 release
Long Years Ago, starring Saif Ali Khan, Vidya Balan, and Melanie Laurent, has finished shooting after a nonstop month in Mumbai.
The film, set in the 1990s, has wrapped and is now moving into post-production, eyeing a mid-2027 release.
Director Batra pleased with Khan Balan
Filming started around October 20, 2026, and was done all at once to keep things efficient.
This is Batra's first time working with Khan and Balan, and he was reportedly happy with how smoothly everything went, both economically and from the experience of filming with Saif and Vidya in his maiden collaboration with them.