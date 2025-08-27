Next Article
'Love Insurance Kompany' teaser: Vignesh Shivan's film oozes futuristic vibes
Director Vignesh Shivan is back with Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), set to release in theaters this Diwali on October 17, 2025.
Starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, the newly released teaser gives off major futuristic vibes, blending romance with sci-fi in a colorful, lively world.
Teaser introduces Suryah's character, adds to film's unique appeal
The teaser features a humanoid robot and introduces S J Suryah in a key role, adding to the film's unique appeal.
Anirudh Ravichander's energetic music sets the mood, while Ravi Varman's cinematography and Pradeep E Ragav's editing bring everything together.
With its creative concept and dynamic team, LIK is already generating significant buzz ahead of its Diwali release.