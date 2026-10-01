Did 'Love & War' sell theatrical rights for whopping ₹300cr?
What's the story
The highly anticipated film Love & War, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt, has reportedly set a new record by selling its theatrical rights for a staggering ₹300 crore. The film is set to hit the theaters on January 21, 2027. According to Bollywood Hungama, Dharma Productions, Jio Studios, Anil Thadani, and Pen Marudhar competed intensely to acquire the rights.
Record deal
'Sanjay Leela Bhansali has gotten the best value...'
A source told the portal, "It's a global deal, and Pen Marudhar is set to bring forward the biggest release of 2027 in January."
"There was a lot of bidding happening behind the scenes, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali has gotten the best value from Pen Marudhar."
The source added that both Pen Marudhar and Love & War stakeholders are confident about recovering their investment and making significant profits from the film.
Film details
Character posters of 'Love & War' released recently
The insider said, "Ranbir Kapoor is among the biggest superstars of Indian Cinema, and with able support from Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, Love & War is certainly the biggest ensemble ever pulled off by Sanjay Leela Bhansali."
"It deserves the ₹300 crore theatrical number."
Recently, the character posters for the film were released.
The first look features Kapoor as a rugged, brooding man, Bhatt as a glamorous cabaret performer, and Kaushal intensely smoking a cigarette.