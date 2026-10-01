Did 'Love & War' sell theatrical rights for whopping ₹300cr?

A source told the portal, "It's a global deal, and Pen Marudhar is set to bring forward the biggest release of 2027 in January."

"There was a lot of bidding happening behind the scenes, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali has gotten the best value from Pen Marudhar."

The source added that both Pen Marudhar and Love & War stakeholders are confident about recovering their investment and making significant profits from the film.