'Chandra grahan' pushed 'Dhurandhar 2's trailer release?

The much-anticipated trailer for Dhurandhar: The Revenge , the sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar, was apparently postponed due to an unexpected reason. Initially rumored for a digital release on Tuesday (March 3), Jio Studios decided against it. A source close to the production told Bollywood Hungama that the decision was made after learning about a Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse) on March 3.

Reason Here's what the source said The source explained, "Reports of Dhurandhar: The Revenge's trailer release on March 3 weren't mere rumors. The makers genuinely planned to unveil it that day. But they were later informed that March 3 witnesses a Chandra Grahan, which is considered inauspicious for new beginnings." "The inauspicious period is said to be from 9:39 am to 6:46 pm. Trailers are usually launched around noon, and this timing falls within the window. Hence, the team decided to postpone the trailer release."

Uncertain timeline When will the trailer finally drop? Originally, Bollywood Hungama had reported that the trailer would be launched on Thursday at Mumbai's Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). However, that plan was scrapped in favor of a digital release on March 3. Now, it's unclear when the trailer will finally drop. Notably, the makers had never announced a particular trailer release date. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun.

