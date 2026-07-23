Rajkummar Rao's 'Prahaar' release postponed
What's the story
Last week, it was reported that Shraddha Kapoor's much-awaited film Eetha will not release on its scheduled date of August 28. Now, Bollywood Hungama has reported that another film produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Prahaar, starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, has been postponed. The drama was originally slated to hit theaters on August 7 but will no longer arrive on the big screen as scheduled.
Release strategy
'Not advisable to release the film during that period'
A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, "Prahaar was scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 7. However, the makers have now decided to postpone its release."
"After discussions with the stakeholders, they felt that it would not be advisable to release the film during that period."
The decision comes as Prahaar would have released a week after Spider-Man: Brand New Day and a week before Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2.
Release window
Vijan is known for going all out with promotions
The trade source added, "Prahaar is a special film that requires a healthy window, as it has the potential to draw audiences in large numbers."
"The trade has already been buzzing with reports that Prahaar has been postponed."
"This is because producer Dinesh Vijan is known to go all out while promoting his films, and that too well in advance."
Film details
Everything to know about 'Prahaar'
The film is based on the life of prominent special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam.
Rao plays the lead role in Prahaar, which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sikandar Kher.
The teaser was attached to Cocktail 2 and received a roaring response.
It primarily focuses on one of the most discussed cases of Nikam's career, the trial of Ajmal Kasab, one of the terrorists involved in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.