Rajkummar Rao's 'Prahaar' release postponed

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, "Prahaar was scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 7. However, the makers have now decided to postpone its release."

"After discussions with the stakeholders, they felt that it would not be advisable to release the film during that period."

The decision comes as Prahaar would have released a week after Spider-Man: Brand New Day and a week before Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2.