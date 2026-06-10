'Made in India: A Titan Story' amasses 4.5 million views
Entertainment
Made in India: A Titan Story, the biopic series about how Titan became an iconic Indian watch brand, has racked up 4.5 million views just five days after release.
Streaming on Amazon MX Player and Prime Video, the show's inspiring story and fresh access to real Tata Group locations have made it a hit with viewers.
'Made in India' leads Ormax charts
The series leads Ormax Media's viewership charts and is getting lots of love for its authentic storytelling. AMUL even gave it a playful ad shoutout, while India Post released a special postcard and envelope to celebrate.
With stars like Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh, the cast brings real warmth to the story.
The creators say they're grateful for all the support as Made in India becomes a true cultural moment.