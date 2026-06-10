'Made in India: A Titan Story' amasses 4.5 million views

'Made in India' leads Ormax charts

The series leads Ormax Media's viewership charts and is getting lots of love for its authentic storytelling. AMUL even gave it a playful ad shoutout, while India Post released a special postcard and envelope to celebrate.

With stars like Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh, the cast brings real warmth to the story.

The creators say they're grateful for all the support as Made in India becomes a true cultural moment.