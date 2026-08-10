Madhavan defends Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' and sequel after critics' propaganda claims
Entertainment
R Madhavan is standing up for Aditya Dhar's movies, Dhurandhar and its sequel, after some critics labeled them as "propaganda" despite the films having a successful run at the theaters.
In a chat with Galatta Plus, Madhavan said real-life stories matter and wondered why showing pride in being Indian should be an issue.
Madhavan backs truth telling like 'Rocketry'
Madhavan shared that he aims to tell true stories, just like he did with Rocketry, and questioned how he could be honest if he hid someone's identity.
Addressing online hate, he suggested people check profiles to spot fake or paid comments, adding that his goal is to enhance all the good things about India.
"That cannot be a crime."