Madhavan says Suriya's 'Scene' character Inbaraaj is unpredictable and quirky

Suriya is back as a police officer in Scene, but this time his character, Inbaraaj, is anything but traditional.

Director Jithu Madhavan shared that Inbaraaj is quirky and unpredictable, and approaches the problem in a different way than any other police officer, quite a shift from Suriya's earlier police roles in Kaakha Kaakha and Singam.

Madhavan also mentioned that Suriya helped shape the role, making it truly unique.