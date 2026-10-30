Madhavan says Suriya's 'Scene' character Inbaraaj is unpredictable and quirky
Entertainment
Suriya is back as a police officer in Scene, but this time his character, Inbaraaj, is anything but traditional.
Director Jithu Madhavan shared that Inbaraaj is quirky and unpredictable, and approaches the problem in a different way than any other police officer, quite a shift from Suriya's earlier police roles in Kaakha Kaakha and Singam.
Madhavan also mentioned that Suriya helped shape the role, making it truly unique.
'Scene' teaser previews tough case
The teaser hints at Inbaraaj tackling a tough case with his own style.
The film also stars Nazriya Nazim and Naslen.
After Madhavan's hit Aavesham (2024), Scene hits theaters November 6.