Madhavan's 'GDN' about GD Naidu delayed to August 7
Heads up, movie fans: R Madhavan's much-awaited biopic GDN has been pushed back and will now hit theaters on August 7 instead of July 17.
Madhavan shared the update on Instagram, calling it the "Story of a Man Driven by Passion... Fueled by Legacy."
The film dives into the inspiring journey of GD Naidu, the engineer whose innovations helped shape India's industrial future.
Ramakumar directs 'GDN' in 5 languages
Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, GDN brings together big names like Sathyaraj, Jayaram, Priyamani, Dushara Vijayan, Thambi Ramaiah, and Vinay Rai. It's produced by Varghese Moolan Pictures along with Madhavan's own Tricolour Films.
To make sure everyone can watch it in their language, GDN is dropping in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Madhavan joins Netflix 'Legacy' cast
Besides GDN, keep an eye out for Madhavan in Netflix's upcoming series Legacy with Nimisha Sajayan and Abhishek Banerjee.