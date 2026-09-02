Madhavan's 'GDN' biopic on GD Naidu to stream on Netflix
R Madhavan's biopic GDN, based on legendary Tamil Nadu inventor GD Naidu, is dropping on Netflix September 4, 2026.
The film will stream in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Netflix is calling Naidu's journey "the history of this country," so it's clear they see his story as pretty special.
'GDN' finds Netflix audience
Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, the movie dives into Naidu's inventive spirit and his determination to push through challenges, even when authorities stood in his way.
Madhavan stars as Naidu and co-produced the film with his wife Sarita (their last team-up was Rocketry: The Nambi Effect).
Alongside a strong cast including Sathyaraj, Jayaram, and Priyamani, GDN didn't make a huge splash at the box office, but its Netflix release means more people can catch this inspiring story.