Madhavan's 'GDN' biopic on GD Naidu to stream on Netflix

Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, the movie dives into Naidu's inventive spirit and his determination to push through challenges, even when authorities stood in his way.

Madhavan stars as Naidu and co-produced the film with his wife Sarita (their last team-up was Rocketry: The Nambi Effect).

Alongside a strong cast including Sathyaraj, Jayaram, and Priyamani, GDN didn't make a huge splash at the box office, but its Netflix release means more people can catch this inspiring story.