Bhandarkar praised Dhurandhar for its cinematography, production quality, and popularity.

He said, "The way it has been shot, the way it has been made...and being a popular film, it's a very commercial blockbuster film."

"People have loved it...people have loved the songs also, and performance-wise also, Ranveer Singh, everybody acted so well."

"I thought that this movie has to be the opening film...So I thought that was the right movie, and that's the reason Dhurandhar was the movie," he said.