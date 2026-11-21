Why Madhur Bhandarkar chose 'Dhurandhar' as Indian Panorama opener
What's the story
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has defended the selection of Dhurandhar as the opening film at the Indian Panorama section of the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). He called it a film that has received immense love from audiences. The decision to choose Dhurandhar was made collectively by Bhandarkar and other jury members, reported PTI.
Jury's choice
'This movie has to be the opening film'
Bhandarkar praised Dhurandhar for its cinematography, production quality, and popularity.
He said, "The way it has been shot, the way it has been made...and being a popular film, it's a very commercial blockbuster film."
"People have loved it...people have loved the songs also, and performance-wise also, Ranveer Singh, everybody acted so well."
"I thought that this movie has to be the opening film...So I thought that was the right movie, and that's the reason Dhurandhar was the movie," he said.
Festival connection
Bhandarkar's long-standing association with IFFI
Bhandarkar has had a long-standing association with IFFI in various capacities.
He has been a member of its steering committee, a jury chairperson, and a filmmaker whose films have been showcased at the festival.
His films such as Page 3, Corporate, Chandni Bar, and India Lockdown have been screened at IFFI over the years.
Film details
'Dhurandhar' was a blockbuster
Dhurandhar narrates the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Singh), who is sent to Lyari, Pakistan, to dismantle a terror unit.
He infiltrates a Baloch gang by marrying the daughter of a Lyari politician.
The first film was released on December 5, 2025, followed by Dhurandhar 2 on March 19 this year.
Together, they have crossed the ₹3,000 crore mark globally.