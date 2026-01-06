Next Article
Madhuri Dixit's Ferrari gets an Indian makeover
Entertainment
Madhuri Dixit Nene and her husband Dr. Shriram Nene just gave their Ferrari 296 GT3 a seriously cool Indian twist.
Artist Raghava KK turned the car into a moving piece of art, blending Indian culture with racing vibes.
You'll spot this one-of-a-kind Ferrari soon on tracks in Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, and Dubai.
Personal touches: tigers and family astronauts
The custom paint job features KK's signature double-headed tiger to mark life's big moments, plus portraits of Madhuri and Ram Nene as astronauts, with their children woven into the story—making it feel extra personal.
Dr. Nene shared his excitement online, expressing it as a dream project that celebrates both their roots and passions.