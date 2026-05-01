Madonna teases 'Confessions II' Instagram sneak peek for July 3
Entertainment
Madonna just dropped a sneak peek of her new album, "Confessions II," on Instagram, rocking a pink dress and colorful fur coat.
Her caption? "If your Dance floor feels dead / Maybe you're playing the wrong music. "
The album is expected to drop July 3.
Madonna's 'Bring Your Love' released
"Confessions II" is the follow-up to her iconic 2005 dance album and marks her reunion with producer Stuart Price.
The lead single, "Bring Your Love," came out April 30.
Madonna called the dance floor "a ritualistic space where movement replaces language."
She also surprised fans at Coachella by joining Sabrina Carpenter's set, performing classics like "Vogue" and teasing a new track from the upcoming album.