Madonna teases 'Confessions II' Instagram sneak peek for July 3

Madonna's 'Bring Your Love' released

"Confessions II" is the follow-up to her iconic 2005 dance album and marks her reunion with producer Stuart Price.

The lead single, "Bring Your Love," came out April 30.

Madonna called the dance floor "a ritualistic space where movement replaces language."

She also surprised fans at Coachella by joining Sabrina Carpenter's set, performing classics like "Vogue" and teasing a new track from the upcoming album.