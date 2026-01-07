Madras HC to decide fate of Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' before release
Vijay's much-awaited final film, Jana Nayagan, is facing a last-minute hurdle as the Madras High Court reviews its censor certificate plea.
The movie, directed by H Vinoth and also starring Prakash Raj, Pooja Hegde, and Mamitha Baiju, is aiming for a January 9, 2026 release—just as Vijay steps into politics.
What's the censor issue?
The film was initially cleared by the examining committee after some cuts. But later, a committee member raised concerns about how religious sentiments and armed forces were shown.
This led to a review ordered by the CBFC Chairperson on January 5—a move producers say was vague and unfair since it wasn't officially recorded during screenings.
What happens next?
The court is expected to announce its decision on January 9 morning. If things go south for the producers, it could delay or impact Jana Nayagan's massive rollout across 5,000 screens.
Meanwhile, UK censors have already given it a "15" rating, with the BBFC noting "blood, sexual violence" in its content description.