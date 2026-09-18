Madras High Court allows Suryah to withdraw tax plea
Actor-director SJ Suryah has decided to withdraw his request to cancel tax evasion charges against him.
On September 18, 2026, the Madras High Court allowed the withdrawal, noting it was not keen on taking up such petitions.
The case is about his alleged failure to file income tax returns within the stipulated time for six assessment years between 2002-03 and 2009-10.
Earlier courts rejected Suryah's pleas
Back in May 2022, Suryah's attempt to get the complaints dismissed was already rejected by both the Madras High Court and later by the Supreme Court.
He argued that the ITAT had set aside the assessment orders and that he was not liable to pay any pending tax, penalty, or interest.
But prosecutors pointed out that technicalities do not erase potential wrongdoing, so now Suryah will still have to face trial for all six years in question.