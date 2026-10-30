Madras High Court issues notice to Saurav Das after PIL
Entertainment
The Madras High Court has sent notices to Saurav Das after a public interest litigation (PIL) accused him of making negative comments about the judiciary online.
The petition wants the court to investigate who Das really is, check his nationality, and possibly block his social media accounts.
The next hearing is set for six weeks from now.
PIL seeks Saurav Das identity probe
The petitioner claims Yogesh Sharma alias Saurav Das posted derogatory statements against the judiciary, including Supreme Court judges.
They're asking officials to look into his identity, and if he turns out to be a foreign national, even cancel his passport and Aadhaar.
The petition also urges the government to suspend his X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram accounts while things get sorted out.