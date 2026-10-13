Madras High Court restrains unauthorized online screening of 'Jailer 2'
Entertainment
Just ahead of its big release, the Madras High Court has restrained the unauthorized online exhibition of Rajinikanth's Jailer 2.
This move comes after Sun TV Network Limited, the production company behind the film, filed a petition, hoping to keep the film safe from copyright violations and early leaks.
Sun TV files John Doe suit
Sun TV didn't wait for trouble: it filed a John Doe suit against unknown pirates, since illegal copies can show up online within 30 minutes of worldwide release.
Its lawyer, Rahul Balaji, stressed how fast piracy happens these days, so the court directed its Registry to issue a web copy of the order for quicker action.
Jailer 2, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Mohanlal, and Hrithik Roshan, hits theaters on October 15.