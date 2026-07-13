'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' to release July 17 in Hindi, Odia, Telugu
Entertainment
The animated film Mahaprabhu Jagannath is set to release on July 17, 2026, just a day after the big Jagannath Rath Yatra festival.
It's coming out in Hindi, Odia, and Telugu, making it easy for fans across India to catch it in their language.
'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' trailer draws over 10,000
The trailer launch drew a crowd of over 10,000 people who loved what they saw.
Produced by Durga Prasad Dalai and directed by Shripad Warkhedkar, this marks Ele Animations's first nationwide theatrical release with Cinepolis.
The movie will be shown on more than 300 screens across the country, a big step up from their earlier hit series Jay Jagannath.