'Mahavatar Narsimha' to release in Australia on July 31

The film drops in five Indian languages, so you can catch it in your preferred tongue. Distributed by Tolly Movies in Australia , the team kindly asks fans not to share clips online so everyone can enjoy the full experience.

Movie starts franchise based on Lord Vishnu's avatars

This is just the beginning: Mahavatar Narsimha kicks off a new franchise exploring all 10 avatars of Lord Vishnu. Sequels like Mahavatar Parshuram (2027) and a two-part Mahavatar Kalki (2035 & 2037) are already lined up.

The project is penned by Jayapurna Das and Rudra Pratap Ghosh and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai.