Mahesh Babu-Priyanka Chopra's 'Varanasi' teaser gets a Paris spotlight Entertainment Jan 05, 2026

Big news for movie fans: the first teaser of Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, is set to premiere at the legendary Le Grand Rex in Paris on January 5, 2026.

This marks the first time an Indian film's teaser will be shown at this iconic venue, with French distributor Aanna Films, which specializes in Indian cinema releases across Europe, having reportedly confirmed the development.