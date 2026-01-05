Mahesh Babu-Priyanka Chopra's 'Varanasi' teaser gets a Paris spotlight
Big news for movie fans: the first teaser of Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, is set to premiere at the legendary Le Grand Rex in Paris on January 5, 2026.
This marks the first time an Indian film's teaser will be shown at this iconic venue, with French distributor Aanna Films, which specializes in Indian cinema releases across Europe, having reportedly confirmed the development.
What makes 'Varanasi' stand out?
Varanasi is one of India's priciest films ever, with a massive budget over ₹1,300 crore.
The movie features Babu in dual roles and introduces Priyanka Chopra to Telugu cinema, plus Prithviraj Sukumaran as the villain.
Directed by S.S. Rajamouli and featuring music by Oscar-winner M.M. Keeravani, it promises a mix of fantasy, action, and adventure—all set for release on Sankranti 2027.