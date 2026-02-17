Mahesh Babu in talks for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Devil'

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is in talks with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a new project titled Devil, reported 123 Telugu. The film will be produced by Asian Cinemas and is expected to go on floors after the release of Babu's upcoming film Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli . However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

Film update 'Varanasi' set for release on April 7, 2027 Meanwhile, Varanasi is nearing completion and is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 7, 2027. In a recent interview with Collider, Rajamouli revealed that the film's shoot will be wrapped up by June 2026. He also shared that nearly half of the shooting has already been completed, and the most challenging part so far has been the elaborate Ramayana episode featured in the film.

Post-production plans Babu to play time-traveling adventurer in 'Varanasi' Rajamouli also revealed that Varanasi will need extensive VFX work in post-production. The movie is described as an epic adventure drama with Babu playing a globe-trotting, time-traveling adventurer named Rudhra. He has confirmed that he will portray Lord Rama in a key episode within the narrative. Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays Mandakini, a mysterious femme fatale, while Prithviraj Sukumaran essays the primary antagonist Kumbha.

