Mahhi Vij to participate in 'Lock Upp' Season 2?

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Everything to know about 'Lock Upp'

Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa will feature 14 celebrities as inmates in a controlled environment. The show will be hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, who play the role of jailers. The inmates are cut off from the outside world and face difficult tasks, shifting loyalties, and tough decisions where every action can change the game overnight. It will premiere on Netflix on June 27.