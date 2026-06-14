Mahhi Vij to participate in 'Lock Upp' Season 2?
What's the story
Television actor Mahhi Vij is reportedly in advanced discussions to join the upcoming season of Lock Upp, a reality show backed by Ektaa Kapoor. According to sources, the talks are going smoothly and nearing completion. The show, which first aired in 2022, has not yet confirmed any contestants for its upcoming season.
Career move
A look at her career and other rumored contestants
Vij recently made a successful comeback with Sehar Hone Ko Hai after a short hiatus from acting. She has previously been a part of Shubh Kadam, Nach Baliye 5, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, and Teri Meri Love Stories, among others. Meanwhile, apart from Vij, Shilpa Shinde, Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, and Puneet Superstar will also reportedly feature on the show.
Show insight
Everything to know about 'Lock Upp'
Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa will feature 14 celebrities as inmates in a controlled environment. The show will be hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, who play the role of jailers. The inmates are cut off from the outside world and face difficult tasks, shifting loyalties, and tough decisions where every action can change the game overnight. It will premiere on Netflix on June 27.