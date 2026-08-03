'Main Vaapas Aaunga' hits Netflix after over ₹99cr worldwide

The film follows Ishar Singh Grewal (Naseeruddin Shah), a 95-year-old who dreams of returning to his hometown in pre-Partition Punjab.

His grandson (Diljit Dosanjh) steps up to help him, uncovering their family's past along the way.

Vedang Raina plays young Ishar, while Sharvari Wagh stars as his love interest Afsana.