'Main Vaapas Aaunga' hits Netflix after over ₹99cr worldwide
Entertainment
Main Vaapas Aaunga, the Partition-era romantic drama directed by Imtiaz Ali, is finally heading to Netflix on August 7.
After a slow start in theaters back in June, it picked up steam thanks to positive reviews and word-of-mouth, earning over ₹99 crore worldwide and staying on screens for 50 days.
Shah plays ishara with Dosanjh's help
The film follows Ishar Singh Grewal (Naseeruddin Shah), a 95-year-old who dreams of returning to his hometown in pre-Partition Punjab.
His grandson (Diljit Dosanjh) steps up to help him, uncovering their family's past along the way.
Vedang Raina plays young Ishar, while Sharvari Wagh stars as his love interest Afsana.