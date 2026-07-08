'Main Vaapas Aaunga' remains steady; crosses ₹90cr worldwide
What's the story
The Partition-themed romantic drama, Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali, has crossed the ₹55 crore mark at the domestic box office. The film added an estimated ₹75 lakh on its fourth Tuesday (Day 26), bringing the total to ₹58.9 crore nett. Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari, it is expected to end its run at around the ₹65 crore nett mark.
Box office battle
Film's journey at box office
The film will face tough competition at the box office, especially from the movie Dhamaal 4. Despite this, Main Vaapas Aaunga has managed to hold its ground and is expected to end its theatrical run much under the earlier projected ₹70 crore nett mark. The film's journey has been nothing short of a miraculous turnaround, with positive word-of-mouth saving it from an almost disastrous verdict.
Collection details
Looking at film in numbers
The box office collections for Main Vaapas Aaunga in India are as follows: In the first week, it collected ₹11.5 crore, followed by ₹21.25 crore in the second week and ₹16.25 crore in the third week. The fourth week's collection so far has been ₹6.25 crore (₹1cr on Friday, ₹1.8cr on Saturday, ₹2.1cr on Sunday, ₹0.6cr on Monday, and an estimated ₹0.75cr on Tuesday). With ₹20.2cr extra from overseas, the global haul stands at ₹90.37cr.