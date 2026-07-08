'Main Vaapas Aaunga' remains steady; crosses ₹90cr worldwide

Collection details

Looking at film in numbers

The box office collections for Main Vaapas Aaunga in India are as follows: In the first week, it collected ₹11.5 crore, followed by ₹21.25 crore in the second week and ₹16.25 crore in the third week. The fourth week's collection so far has been ₹6.25 crore (₹1cr on Friday, ₹1.8cr on Saturday, ₹2.1cr on Sunday, ₹0.6cr on Monday, and an estimated ₹0.75cr on Tuesday). With ₹20.2cr extra from overseas, the global haul stands at ₹90.37cr.