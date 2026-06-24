'Main Vaapas Aaunga': Sharvari reveals 'surreal' shooting experience
What's the story
Sharvari, who has been in the Hindi film industry for over five years, is currently basking in the success of her latest release, Main Vaapas Aaunga. The film, directed by Imtiaz Ali and co-starring Vedang Raina, has resonated with audiences despite a slow start. In a recent interview with HT City, she opened up about her experience filming in the 1940s setting.
Filming insights
'Whatever connections that you build...'
Sharvari described her experience of filming Main Vaapas Aaunga as "beautiful and surreal." She recalled how the atmosphere on set felt peaceful and pure, allowing her to immerse herself in the character of Jiya. "Whatever connections that you build or even when we were playing our parts as Jiya and Keenu (played by Raina), I remember that whenever we did our scenes, it felt like the time had stopped and everything was still," she said.
Success formula
'If a whole family is going to come to see...'
Sharvari added, "It's about well-made films and films that make the audiences feel something when they come to the theater, because it's a task for people to say that, 'okay, I'm going to buy these many tickets'." "If a whole family is going to come to see something, then we should be able to fulfill the promise of making them feel something." Meanwhile, the film has earned ₹48.14 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk.