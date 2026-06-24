'Main Vaapas Aaunga': Sharvari reveals 'surreal' shooting experience

Success formula

'If a whole family is going to come to see...'

Sharvari added, "It's about well-made films and films that make the audiences feel something when they come to the theater, because it's a task for people to say that, 'okay, I'm going to buy these many tickets'." "If a whole family is going to come to see something, then we should be able to fulfill the promise of making them feel something." Meanwhile, the film has earned ₹48.14 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk.