Sharvari pays tribute to 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' team

Gratitude expressed

'Unfortunately, I couldn't photograph everyone...'

Sharvari further added, "These photographs are a small love letter to the crew who made this journey so special. Thank you for your dedication, your laughter, your resilience, and your heart." "Unfortunately, I couldn't photograph everyone, but sending my love to each one of y'all." "And to everyone who has watched, supported, shared, and embraced Main Vaapas Aaunga...Thank You."