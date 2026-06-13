Sharvari pays tribute to 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' team
What's the story
As her film Main Vaapas Aaunga has hit cinemas, actor Sharvari has penned a heartfelt note of appreciation for the cast and crew. The actor shared a series of images featuring filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, co-star Vedang Raina, and other members of the technical team. In her post, she emphasized that every aspect of the movie was a result of collective passion and hard work.
Actor's message
'A film may carry a few faces on screen...'
Sharvari wrote, "This series is called 'People of Main Vaapas Aaunga.'" "A film may carry a few faces on screen, but it is built on the passion, patience, talent, and hard work of so many people behind it." "Every location, every scene, every emotion exists because an entire team showed up, gave it their all, and believed in this story."
Gratitude expressed
'Unfortunately, I couldn't photograph everyone...'
Sharvari further added, "These photographs are a small love letter to the crew who made this journey so special. Thank you for your dedication, your laughter, your resilience, and your heart." "Unfortunately, I couldn't photograph everyone, but sending my love to each one of y'all." "And to everyone who has watched, supported, shared, and embraced Main Vaapas Aaunga...Thank You."
Film details
About 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'
Main Vaapas Aaunga is a period romantic drama set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India. The film, also starring Naseeruddin Shah, explores themes of love, separation, migration, and memory. The film also marks a reunion between Ali and AR Rahman, along with his longtime collaborator, lyricist Irshad Kamil. It is jointly produced by Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films, and Mohit Choudhary. It was released in theaters on Friday.