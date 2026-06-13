'Main Vaapas Aaunga' box office collection

Imtiaz's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' earns only ₹1.15cr on Day 1

By Isha Sharma 09:43 am Jun 13, 202609:43 am

What's the story

Imtiaz Ali's latest film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, which released on Friday, has opened to positive reviews but failed to translate that into impressive box-office numbers. The film collected ₹1.15 crore net in India on its opening day from 2,302 shows with an occupancy of 11%, according to Sacnilk. This is significantly lower than Ali's previous theatrical release Love Aaj Kal 2 (2020), which raked in ₹12.4 crore net on its opening day despite negative reviews.