Imtiaz's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' earns only ₹1.15cr on Day 1
What's the story
Imtiaz Ali's latest film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, which released on Friday, has opened to positive reviews but failed to translate that into impressive box-office numbers. The film collected ₹1.15 crore net in India on its opening day from 2,302 shows with an occupancy of 11%, according to Sacnilk. This is significantly lower than Ali's previous theatrical release Love Aaj Kal 2 (2020), which raked in ₹12.4 crore net on its opening day despite negative reviews.
Box office clash
Multiple movies released on Friday
Main Vaapas Aaunga is in direct competition with Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and Manoj Bajpayee's Governor. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata collected ₹1 crore, while Bajpayee's film minted ₹90L. Interestingly, Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past surprised the industry by earning an impressive ₹2.45 crore. These movies are also sharing screens with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.
Film overview
Everything to know about the film
Main Vaapas Aaunga tells the story of a 95-year-old man who suffers a stroke while trying to rush to Pakistan. His grandson pieces together bits from a pre-partition past as the old man narrates the tragic story of his life. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and Naseeruddin Shah in lead roles. It also features Danish Pandor, Banita Sandhu, Kumud Mishra, Rajat Kapoor, Sanjay Suri, Jaipreet Singh, and Dolly Ahluwalia, among others.