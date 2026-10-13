Majumdar accuses 'Bigg Boss 20' makers of painting ScoutOP negatively
Suraj Majumdar, an esports streamer and friend of the Bigg Boss 20 contestant ScoutOP, has called out the show's makers for allegedly painting ScoutOP in a bad light.
After host Salman Khan's recent comments on Weekend Ka Vaar, Majumdar posted on social media saying the producers are trying to create a negative image of his friend.
Majumdar defends ScoutOP over roti sharing
Majumdar defended ScoutOP over a food-sharing incident with Qazi Touqeer, saying the criticism was unfair since footage showed ScoutOP placing it down properly after reportedly giving Qazi two extra rotis.
He also questioned why Touqeer's reported harsh words and physical aggression weren't highlighted as much.
Majumdar thanked Love Gill for taking a stand on the brother-sister issue and said Salman Khan criticized ScoutOP's sitting posture, suggesting these moments were blown out of proportion.