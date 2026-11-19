Malhotra Bhatia starrer 'The Vvaan' streams November 20 on Prime
Get ready for some fantasy thriller: < em>The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, drops on Amazon Prime Video starting November 20, 2026.
The film's arrival was announced through its official social handles.
Ancestral Devanchal village hides supernatural secrets
The story follows Rishi (Malhotra), a civil engineer who stumbles upon mystical secrets in his ancestral village, Devanchal.
Alongside his wife Mamta (Bhatia), he gets drawn into ancient legends and supernatural mysteries.
The cast also features Anup Soni and Shweta Tiwari, with Deepak Kumar Mishra directing, and music by Tanishk Bagchi, Vishal Mishra, Amit Trivedi, Sam CS, Yash Narvekar, and Raahi, so expect some great tunes along with the fantasy vibes.