Malhotra, Bhatia team up for 'The Vvaan' Van Devi legend
Entertainment
Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia are teaming up for The Vvaan, a movie inspired by the mysterious Van Devi Temple legend near Patna.
Written by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the story taps into centuries-old warnings about venturing into the forest after sunset: think eerie happenings and ancient superstitions.
'The Vvaan' releases Sept 25
The filmmakers worked closely with locals, priests, and villagers to shape the narrative. Producer Ektaa Kapoor saw big potential in mixing old folklore with fresh themes.
The teaser, recently unveiled, hints at fantasy visuals and mythic twists.
Mark your calendars: The Vvaan lands in theaters on September 25, 2026, with plenty of animation bringing the legendary world to life.