Malik delighted by 'Saajan Saajan' slowed remix with Pattinson's 'Batman'
Anu Malik's 1999 track Saajan Saajan from Aarzoo is trending again, all thanks to a slowed-down remix blowing up on Instagram Reels.
The remix, paired with scenes from Robert Pattinson's Batman, has brought the classic song to a new audience online.
Malik says he's delighted by this unexpected comeback and loves seeing his music connect in such a fresh way.
Malik calls viral moment surreal
Sharing his thoughts on Instagram, Malik called the moment "surreal" and said he's always been emotionally attached to the song. Now, seeing it celebrated so widely makes him genuinely happy.
Originally made with live musicians back in 1999, Saajan Saajan going viral shows how music can bridge generations and find new life through creative remixes.